NED vs MON Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between Netherlands vs Montenegro: The Netherlands will look to bounce back after being eliminated from the Euro 2020 by dominating the group rounds of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers . The Virgil van Dijk-led side will aim to get all three points when they welcome Montenegro at the Philips Stadion for the fifth match of their 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign in Group G. Both sides have identical records from their first four games, claiming seven points. The Dutch sit a notch above at second spot due to goal difference in the Group G standings.

After a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign, the Netherlands appointed the veteran Louis van Gaal as the manager. The arrival of Van Gaal has been received well and the team have an impressive record in World Cup qualifiers, losing just one of their last 18 matches.

On the other hand, Montenegro have a poor record against nations ranked in the top 12 by FIFA. They have lost five of their last six games, while conceding 19 goals in the process. Though, Miodrag Radulovic’s side with experienced veterans like Stefan Savic, Milan Mijatovic and winger Sead Haksabanovic among others could give a fight against the hosts.

The NED vs MON 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match is scheduled to start at 12:15 AM IST.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, NED vs MON Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

NED vs MON 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, September 5 at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The game will start at 12:15 am IST.

NED vs MON Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Memphis Depay

Vice-captain: Frenkie de Jong

Goalkeeper: Milan Mijatovic

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Igor Vujacic, Stefan Savic

Midfielders: Drasko Bozovic, Davy Klaassen, Frenkie de Jong

Strikers: Memphis Depay, Steven Berghuis, Uros Durdevic

NED vs MON Probable XIs

The Netherlands: Justin Bijlow (GK); Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Virgil van Dijk, Daley Blind, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Montenegro: Milan Mijatovic (GK); Marko Vesovic, Stefan Savic, Igor Vujacic, Zarko Tomasevic, Adam Marusic, Aleksandar Scekic, Nebojsa Kosovic, Sead Haksabanovic, Uros Durdevic, Drasko Bozovic

