NED vs TUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match between Netherlands and Turkey: The Netherlands host Turkey on September 8 from 12:15 AM IST onwards at the Johan Cruijiff Arena and the Dutchmen will be looking for a win against the Group G leaders. In the two international games played so far, Netherlands drew1-1 against Norway, followed by a 4-0 win over Montenegro, whereas Turkey drew 2-2 against Montenegro and secured a 3-0 over Gibraltar.

The Dutchmen could go on top of the table as they are one point below Turkey, who are unbeaten in the group matches so far. Despite a disappointing Euros 2020, Turkey are getting back on track and are expected to bring the fight to the Dutchmen. It will surely be an exciting clash as The Netherlands face Turkey and fans can check the NED vs TUR Dream 11 and Predicted XI as well.

NED vs TUR Telecast

The 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten.

NED vs TUR Live Streaming

The match between NED vs TUR is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

NED vs TUR Match Details

The match between NED vs TUR will be played on Wednesday, September 8, at the Johan Cruijff Arena. The game will start at 12:15 AM (IST).

NED vs TUR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Matthijs de Ligt

Vice-Captain: Frenkie de Jong

NED vs TUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Justin Bijlow

Defenders: Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Kaan Ayhan, Caglar Soyuncu

Midfielders: Efecan Karaca, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong

Strikers: Orkun Kokcu, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo

Netherlands vs Turkey probable XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting line-up: Justin Bijlow (GK), Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Geroginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo

Turkey FC Predicted Starting line-up: Ugurcan Cakir, Mert Muldur, Kaan Ayhan, Caglar Soyuncu, Mehmet Zeki Celik, fecan Karaca, Enes Unal, Yusuf Yazici, Taylan Antalyali, Muhammed Akturkoglu, Orkun Kokcu.

