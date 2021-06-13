NED vs UKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine: The Netherlands are back into the major event with UEFA European Championship. They will kick off their campaign against Ukraine on Monday night. The game will be held at the Johan Cruijff Arena. The Holland team were not part of the last two major tournaments — Euro 2020 and 2018 FIFA World Cup — after they failed in securing their berth. On the other hand, Ukraine had a dismal run in Euro 2016 as they were the first team to get eliminated from the prestigious event five years ago. Ukraine were also not part of the 2018 Russia World Cup. On Monday, when both sides will face each other, they will aim to make up for the lost time.

The Netherlands and Ukraine have never met each other at a major event (World Cup or Euro). They have played two friendlies against each other in the past and Ukraine is yet to beat the Dutch team. The Netherlands defeated Ukraine 3-0 in Rotterdam in May 2008 and played out a 1-1 draw in Donetsk in August 2010.

NED vs UKR Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the NED vs UKR match in India

NED vs UKR Live Streaming

The match between NED vs UKR is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

NED vs UKR Match Details

The match between NED vs UKR will be played on Monday, June 14, at the Johan Cruijff Arena. The game will start at 12:30 am (IST).

Netherlands vs Ukraine probable XI:

Netherlands Predicted XI Starting line-up: Maarten Stekelenburg, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind, Owen Wijndal, Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

Ukraine Predicted Starting line-up: Andriy Pyatov, Oleksandr Karavayev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Taras Stepanenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Roman Yaremchuk

