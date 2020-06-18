Need to Improve Security: Mallorca after Pitch Invader Incident Involving Barcelona's Lionel Messi

RCD Mallorca has assured that the club will be looking to ensure stricter security protocols in the future after a man invaded the pitch during their La Liga tie against FC Barcelona last Saturday.

The match was played behind closed doors as a new normal procedure amid the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the league to be stopped for close to 100 days.

The fan was seen wearing an Argentina shirt with Lionel Messi's name and number 10 on the back. He broke inside the pitch during the second half, breaching strict security measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"Regarding security, we have a number of protocols prescribed by the La Liga that we are following with all the different sectors that are divided on the match day at the stadiums. We have a lot of security, the stadium is big, as compared to the security that we have," RCD Mallorca CEO Alfonso Diaz told the Hindustan Times during a group conference call with reporters.

"But it's true that if we have a pitch invader, we need to improve security. That's real and we are working on that," he added.

"But the situation is that we are following all the protocols regarding security measures and the number of security guards that we need to have around the stadium. It's a very unique situation, playing without fans. But at the same moment, you have to prevent the stadium from pitch invaders. It's complex," he added.

The fan, a French Mallorca resident, spoke to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope after being removed by security personnel and police, revealing that he had scaled a two-metre fence to access the stadium.