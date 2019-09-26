Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Need to Replicate Sri Lanka Show for Desired Results: Floyd Pinto Ahead of India's SAFF U-18 Championships Semis

India U-18 men's football team are set to face Maldives in the semi-final of SAFF U-18 Championships.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
Need to Replicate Sri Lanka Show for Desired Results: Floyd Pinto Ahead of India's SAFF U-18 Championships Semis
India U-18 men's football team beat Sri Lanka 3-0 to reach semi-finals. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)
Kathmandu: India stayed keen on sustaining the momentum as they take Maldives in the semi-final of the SAFF U-18 Championships here on Friday.

India, who were held to a goalless draw by Bangladesh, accounted for Sri Lanka 3-0 in their last group league match, the last two goals coming in added time.

"It was a matter of getting into our playing style which we have been practicing in training sessions -- keeping the ball, good positioning, build-ups, high intensity, penetrations and the ability to create good chances. I am sure we will only get better as the tournament progresses," head coach Floyd Pinto stated.

"I am happy with the performance against Sri Lanka. But we need to replicate it every day to achieve the desired results. We would like to stay with our improvements in the semi-final against Maldives," he added.

Gurkirat Singh, who scored a brace against Sri Lanka, informed that the mood in the camp is "very positive" ahead of the semi-final.

"As coach stated, we need to carry on and better ourselves. We are ready for the semi-finals. We are aware it won't be easy. But we will go in with a plan, and do our best to execute it."

"We were aware of the challenge against Sri Lanka. They were tough, physical, and good at the set-pieces. We just kept on going, and were eventually rewarded," he explained.

