NEM vs TOR Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League – Dream11 Prediction Tips For Today’s Match Neman Grodno Vs Torpedo Zhodino

The Belarus Premier League 2020 will witness a tough clash between Neman Grodno and Torpedo Zhodino on Thursday, May 21. The Belarus Premier League 2020 match will take place at the Stadyen Dynama, Minsk. Neman Grodno, at the 14th spot, have scored eight points in eight matches played so far. On the other hand, Torpedo Zhodino are on the second slot with 18 points from nine matches. The Belarus Premier League 2020 Neman Grodno Vs Torpedo Zhodino match will take place on May 21 at 9.30 pm IST.

Belarus Premier League 2020 NEM vs TOR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Torpedo won their last match against FK Gorodeya with 3-1, which is expected to keep their spirits high for this match as well. Meanwhile, Neman lost the last match to Rukh Brest by 2-4 and might need an extra push to be back into form.

Neman will miss Volodymyr Koval, who recently sustained an elbow injury. Meanwhile, Giorgi Kantaria is back into the team after his recovery.

On Torpedo’s side, there is a doubt over Vladimir Bushma and Mikhail Afanasiev’s return. Vladimir Scherbo and Kirill Leonovich are out due to injury.

NEM vs Tor Dream11 Team

Dmitry Dudar, Vitaly Ustinov, Maksim Bordachev, Dmitri Yashin, Andrei Vasiljev, Gegham Kadimyan, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Veloso, Valeri Gorbachik, Gleb Rasadkin

Vysshaya Liga 2020 Neman Grodno Vs Torpedo Zhodino

Neman Grodno probable Playing XI: Dmitry Dudar (GK), Evgeni Leshko, Dragan Stojkovic, Giorgi Kantaria, Andrei Vasiljev, Alyaksey Legchilin, Aleksandar Yakimov, Gegham Kadimyan, Zabelin, Marusic, Gleb Rassadkin

Torpedo Zhodino probable Playing XI: Syamuk (GK), Dmitri Aliseyko, Dmitri Yashin, Maksim Bordachev, Vitaly Ustinov, Andrey Khachaturyan, Veloso, Kirill Kaplenko, Dmitri Antilevski, Valeri Gorbachik, Gabriel Ramos