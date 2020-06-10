Nemaja Matic Expresses Solidarity with Players on Hunger Strike over Unpaid Wages

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has sent a message in support of former players of FC Borac in Serbia who are on a hunger-strike over unpaid wages.

The players -- together with the President of the Serbian players' union SPFN -- took these drastic measures after it became clear that the authorities in Serbia refused to act against the sporting successor of FC Borac, a club called FC Borac 1926, a statement on global players' union FIFPRO's official website said.

Popular Serbian footballer Matic offered his support to the players. "I want to say that you are not alone," he told them in a video which was posted on the union's Facebook page. "I am with all of you."

FIFPRO said Borac was disbanded having run into financial difficulties after dropping down the Serbian league.

"In Serbia this practice still continues leaving many players unpaid and without recourse. With the Football Association of Serbia refusing to implement a similar rule as FIFA, local players do not enjoy the same level of protection as their international colleagues," the statement said.

Former Borac player, Milos Markovic, who left the club in 2018, told Serbian media: "I had no choice but to leave the club because I saw no future there. The club's management deliberately deceived us, having recruited us without any intention of ever paying us."