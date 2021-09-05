Nepal vs India International Football Friendly Live Updates: India Eye Win After Draw in Last Match

Nepal vs India International Football Friendly Live Updates: The Indian men’s football team will play Nepal in their second international friendly at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday. India came from behind to draw 1-1 in their first friendly and will be eyeing a win this time around. India’s performance in the previous friendly was below par and the team will look to make it right ahead of the SAFF Championships. India head coach Igor Stimac was not very happy with the practice ahead of the second friendly as pitches were not available.
The friendlies are in preparation of the SAFF Championships, which will be held in Maldives from October 3 to 13. Follow News18Sports’ live blog for all the updates from the match.
Stimac was not happy with the performance but hoped for a better show from his wards on Sunday. “The mood is positive and our boys are aware that they can do much better.
Here is the starting XI of India vs Nepal: Amrinder Singh (GK); Pritam Kotal, Seriton Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh, Subhasish Bose; Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia; Bipin Singh, Rahim Ali, Manvir Singh; Sunil Chhetri.
Stimac has gone for a change at the goalpost. He has also made a couple of changes in defence, a completely different midfield, two different names in the forward line but Manvir and Chhetri keep their place.
“Of course, we are still short with the energy level because we are just at the end of the second week of preparation, and the legs are still heavy. But, they are looking forward to put in a better performance,” he said. “We are going to change a few things, and see if that can help us in terms of passing with more confidence, and getting forward easier.”
India custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu too feels that the team needs to raise its bar on Sunday to come out on the positive side of the result.
“The last game was a tough one and Nepal were very organised. We had moments where we could have done better as a team, and there were moments where we did get better.
“We need to make sure that we have a strong mentality going into the second game. We need to make sure that we use it to prepare for the SAFF Championship in good order,” he said.
Thapa, who suffered an injury scare in his ankle in the last match, is fit to play on Sunday. “I am fine now,” assured Thapa.
“I have been working on my short sprints, especially my start. That allowed me to connect the ball ahead of my marker, and even goalkeeper Kiran-bhai (Kiran Limbu),” he explains.
