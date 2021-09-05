Nepal vs India International Football Friendly Live Updates: India Eye Win After Draw in Last Match

“Of course, we are still short with the energy level because we are just at the end of the second week of preparation, and the legs are still heavy. But, they are looking forward to put in a better performance,” he said. “We are going to change a few things, and see if that can help us in terms of passing with more confidence, and getting forward easier.”

India custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu too feels that the team needs to raise its bar on Sunday to come out on the positive side of the result.

“The last game was a tough one and Nepal were very organised. We had moments where we could have done better as a team, and there were moments where we did get better.

“We need to make sure that we have a strong mentality going into the second game. We need to make sure that we use it to prepare for the SAFF Championship in good order,” he said.

Thapa, who suffered an injury scare in his ankle in the last match, is fit to play on Sunday. “I am fine now,” assured Thapa.

“I have been working on my short sprints, especially my start. That allowed me to connect the ball ahead of my marker, and even goalkeeper Kiran-bhai (Kiran Limbu),” he explains.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here