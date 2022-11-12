NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India’s renowned football fest I-League is back, and the long-awaited promise of promotion to the Indian Super League will be fulfilled this season. With stakes so high, teams will be looking to go all out for the title in this edition of the coveted league. On Sunday, NEROCA FC will kick off their campaign against Real Kashmir at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.

NEROCA had a decent run in the Durand Cup earlier this year where they dished out some excellent performances against some of the best clubs in Indian football. They will be hoping to put in similar displays in the I-League. The side boasts the likes of veteran Goalkeeper Shubham Das, former Hyderabad FC defender Paogoumang Singson and Mumbai FC defensive mid-fielder Naorem Tondonba Singh. At their home stadium, the Orange army will look to bag a crucial win.

The team from Srinagar, Real Kashmir will look to create a mark in the I-league this season. The Snow Leopards remain a beacon of hope in a deeply troubled region, but they’ll be hoping for some magical realism to alter their fortunes on the pitch. With former India veteran Mehrajuddin Wadoo at the helm of things, Real Kashmir would want to put up a real fight for the title. A win against Imphal’s heartthrob in their opener would be the ideal start for the Kashmir side.

Ahead of Sunday’s I-League match between Real Kashmir and NEROCA FC; here is all you need to know:

What date I-League 2022-23 match between Real Kashmir and NEROCA FC will be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Real Kashmir and NEROCA FC will take place on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Real Kashmir and NEROCA FC will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.

What time will the I-League 2022-23 match Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC begin?

The I-League match between Real Kashmir and NEROCA FC will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC I-League match?

Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC I-League match will be televised on Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC I-League match?

Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC I-League match will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and website.

Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC Possible Starting XI:

NEROCA FC possible starting lineup: Shubham Dhas (Gk), Waikhom Rohit Meitei, David Simbo, Thokchom James Singh, Remi, Naorem Tondonba Singh, Vicky Meitei, Sardor Jakhonov, Thomyo Shimray, Jourdain Fletcher, Lourembam David Singh

Real Kashmir possible starting lineup: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (Gk), Akashdeep Singh, Balwinder Singh, Abdul Hakku, Kamalpreet Singh, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Wadudu Yakubu, Nozim Babadjanov, Samuel Kynshi, Alocious Muthayyan, Ibrahim Nurudeen

Read all the Latest Sports News here