The I-League 2022-23 season might not have proved to be quite fruitful for NEROCA FC but a victory against TRAU FC will certainly provide a big boost to them. The electrifying Imphal derby between NEROCA FC and TRAU FC is scheduled to be played today at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium. NEROCA FC, the second-last side in I-League standings, had clinched their last win back in November. NEROCA FC will now head into the fixture after claiming a crucial point against Churchill Brothers in their last match. Meanwhile, TRAU FC, on the other hand, scripted a resounding comeback to rise to the third spot on the I-League points table. The Red Pythons got the better of Gokulam Kerala FC in their last encounter.

In their first-leg meeting, TRAU FC had emerged victorious by two goals to one.

Ahead of Wednesday’s I-League match between NEROCA FC and TRAU FC; here is all you need to know:

What date I-League 2022-23 match between NEROCA FC and TRAU FC will be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between NEROCA FC and TRAU FC will take place on January 18, Wednesday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC be played?

The I-League match between NEROCA FC and TRAU FC will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal.

What time will the I-League 2022-23 match NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC begin?

The I-League match between NEROCA FC and TRAU FC will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC I-League match?

NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC I-League match will be televised on DD Sports and EuroSport in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC I-League match?

NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC I-League match will be streamed live on Discovery+ platform.

NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC Possible Starting XI:

NEROCA FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubham Dhas, David Simbo, Paogoumang Singson, Likmabam Rakesh Singh Meitei, Aimol Reamsochung, Kamo Stephane Bayi, Tangva Ragui, Nonganba Singh Akoijam, Sweden Fernandes, Lunminlen Haokip, Yumnam Singh

TRAU FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Loitongbam Bishorjit Singh, Yemdremban Naresh Singh, Buanthanglun Samte, Khumanthem Arun Singh, Gerard Williams, Salam Johnson Singh, Manash Protim Gogoi, Nana Poku, Bikash Singh Sagolsem, Gerson, Komron Tursunov

