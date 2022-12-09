Netherlands vs Argentina Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Netherlands and Argentina will battle it out in the quarter-final match at the Lusail stadium on 10th December. The Dutch team topped Group A to qualify for the Round of 16 stage. There they beat a young and dynamic USA team to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

They are led by the experience of Virgil van Dijk at the back and possess the dynamic threat of Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo going ahead. Argentina also topped their group, but it wasn’t smooth sailing as they lost their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 to Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi has been a pivotal part of their squad this campaign. He scored an exquisite goal against a resurgent Australian side in the Round of 16 and has stepped up in key moments.

They also have the likes of Julian Alvarez and Angel di Maria in the attack. Lautaro Martinez can also pack a punch but has struggled in front of goal in this World Cup.

The Argentinian side had come mighty close to lifting the title in the 2014 World Cup but lost to Germany. With quite a few big stars in the line-ups, this match promises an entertaining ride as well as a spot in the semi-finals.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands and Argentina, here is all you need to know

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands vs Argentina be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Argentina will take place on December 10, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Netherlands vs Argentina be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Argentina will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Netherlands vs Argentina begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Argentina will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Netherlands vs Argentina Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands predicted XI: A Noppert, J Timber, V van Dijk, N Ake, D Dumfries, M de Roon, F de Jong, D Blind, D Klaasen, C Gakpo, M Depay

Argentina predicted XI: E Martinez, N Molina, C Romero, N Otamendi, M Acuna, R de Paul, E Fernandez, Mac Allister, Di Maria, L Messi, J Alvarez

