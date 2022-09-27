Netherlands vs Belgium Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Netherlands vs Belgium UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Netherlands and Belgium will face off in a blockbuster encounter of the UEFA Nations League on September 25. With a spot in the UEFA Nations League finals on the line, both the teams would want to triumph in this high-stakes encounter. Netherlands require only a point against Belgium to top Group D and progress to the finals. Netherlands will be the favourites on Sunday in front of their home crowd.

Belgium have also performed well in the Nations League themselves, but their 4-1 defeat to Netherlands in Brussels on the opening matchday has most likely ended their chances of progressing to the next stage for the second successive campaign. Louis van Gaal’s men would want to believe that they can cause an upset at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ahead of the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Belgium, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Belgium be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Belgium will be played on September 25, Sunday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Belgium be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Belgium will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Belgium begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Belgium will begin at 12:15 am IST, on September 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Belgium?

The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Belgium will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Belgium?

The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Belgium will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Netherlands Predicted Line-up: Pasveer; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Berghuis, Blind; Bergwijn, Gakpo

Belgium Predicted Starting Line-up: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Theate; Castagne, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, Hazard; Batshuayi

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here