Netherlands vs Ecuador Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Netherlands vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 25

Netherlands got off to a decent start with a victory against Senegal in the first match of their FIFA World Cup campaign. The Dutch were far from convincing on the day, yet managed to secure the victory courtesy of an 84th minute goal from C Gakpo and a stoppage time strike from Davy Klaassen.

Ecuador also had a rocking start to their campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory against Qatar. Enner Valencia stole the limelight with his amazing performance on the pitch capped of with two goals. Both the teams will be looking to build on their start and further cement their place at the top of the table when they meet each other.

The Dutch will look towards Virgil van Djik to help guide them from the back as Ecuador would be hoping for another stellar performance from Valencia to make it two from two. Netherlands were excruciatingly close to lifting the World Cup in 2010, but would be hoping to get their hands on the illustrious trophy this time around.

Along with Ecuador and Netherlands, we have Qatar and Senegal who will battle it out in Group A of the World Cup.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands vs Ecuador, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Ecuador be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Ecuador will be played on November 25, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Ecuador be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Ecuador will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Ecuador begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Ecuador will begin at 9:30 pm IST, on November 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Ecuador?

The FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Ecuador will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Ecuador?

The FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Ecuador will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Netherlands vs Ecuador Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: E Valencia

Vice-Captain: Memphis Depay

Suggested Playing XI for Netherlands vs Ecuador Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: A Noppert

DEF: Nathan Ake, Virgil van Djik, P Estupinan, F Torres

MID: M Caicedo, F de Jong, C Gakpo, G Plata

ST: Memphis Depay, E Valencia

Netherlands vs Ecuador Possible Starting XI:

Ecuador Predicted Starting Line-up: H Galindez, A Preciado, F Torres, Hincapie, P Estupinan, G Plata, S Mendez, M Caicedo, Ibarra, E Valencia, Estrada

Netherlands Predicted Line-up: Andries Noppert, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, M de Ligt, Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind, Cody Gakpo, Steven Berghuis, F de Jong, Memphis Depay, S Berwijn

