Netherlands vs Poland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Poland have not been able to defeat the Netherlands in their last five encounters. In fact, Poland’s last win appeared back in 1979 when Ryszard Kulesza’s men managed to defeat the Dutch football team by two goals to nil in the UEFA European Championship. Now, Poland will be eager to break the jinx as they are set to take on the Netherlands in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group fixture on Sunday. The match between Netherlands and Poland will be played at the Feyenoord Stadium, in Rotterdam.

In their opening fixture of the UEFA Nations League, Poland secured a victory as they defeated Wales 2-1.

On the other hand, the Netherlands thrashed mighty Belgium 1-4 in their opening fixture of the ongoing European football tournament.

Ahead of the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Poland, here is all you need to know:

When will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Poland be played?

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Poland will take place on June 12, Sunday.

Where will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Poland be played?

The match between Netherlands and Poland will be played at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

What time will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Poland begin?

The match between Netherlands and Poland will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands vs Poland match?

The match between Netherlands and Poland will be telecast live on the Sony sports network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Poland match?

The match between Netherlands and Poland will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Netherlands and Poland Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Jasper Cillessen (Gk), Stefan de Vrij, Mattijs de Ligt, Virgil Van Dijk, Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries,Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Bergwijn, Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay

Poland Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny (Gk), Jan Bednarek, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jacek Goralski, Mateusz Klich, Robert Lewandowski, Piotr Zielinski, Karol Swiderski

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.