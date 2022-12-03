Netherlands vs United States: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage

The Netherlands made their way into the Round of 16 after defeating Senegal and Qatar in the group stage along with a draw against Ecuador. The Dutch may not have had the most convincing performances but got the job done and topped Group A. Their last victory against Qatar was relatively comfortable as Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong got on the scoresheet.

Gakpo has been a revelation for the Oranje in this edition of the FIFA World Cup. He has scored in all the games till now and USA will have to be wary of his threat. The United States on the other hand, got through by defeating Iran in their final group stage game.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

The USMNT will be hoping that their young guns can shine in the Round of 16. Tyler Adams has been a sturdy presence in the middle of the park. Timothy Weah along with Christian Pulisic always possess great attacking threat and Gregg Berhalter will be looking to unleash this when they take on the Netherlands.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and the United States, here is everything that you need to know:

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and the United States be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and the United States will take place on December 3, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and the United States be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and United States will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Netherlands vs United States begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and the United States will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022: Group F Qualification Scenarios - Croatia One Step Away to Qualify; Morocco, Belgium to Fight Tough Battles

Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands vs United States FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Netherlands vs United States FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs United States FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Netherlands vs United States FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Netherlands vs United States Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Andries Noppert, Denzel Dumfries, J Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Davy Klaassen

USA Starting Line-up: Matt Turner, Sergiño Dest, Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, Haji Wright

Read all the Latest Sports News here