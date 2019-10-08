NEUFC Friendly Will Help us Prepare for Bangladesh Match: Indian Football Team Coach Igor Stimac

Guwahati: India football coach Igor Stimac said that the friendly match against Northeast United FC to be played on Wednesday will help the 'Blue Tigers' before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 15.

"We're very happy to have got a chance to play against Northeast United FC. This game will serve us very well to prepare for the Bangladesh match," Stimac was quoted as saying by the-aiff.com.

"I feel it will be a competitive game. It's a chance for my players to prove themselves and to earn a place in the team. It'll be nice to try as many players as possible. I expect them to do the best to their abilities," Stimac stated.

The Blue Tigers are currently in a preparatory camp in Guwahati for the forthcoming match against Bangladesh.

Northeast United FC coach Robert Jarni was a former teammate of Stimac who was part of the Croatian team who went on to finish third in FIFA World Cup France 1998.

"It'll be a great pleasure for both us. He was a fantastic player and a great coach as well. I wish him all the best for a successful career with Northeast United FC," Stimac commented.

"Back home, we face each other every day as we stay only 200 meters away. I see him while going to the market, the bank every time. But, I have never faced him as the opponent coach, it'll be an interesting battle for us surely," Stimac smiled.

The Croatian coach had summoned 29 players for the preparatory camp initially, but Jerry Lalrinzuala wasn't able to join the camp owing to some fitness issues.

