NEUFC Friendly Will Help us Prepare for Bangladesh Match: Indian Football Team Coach Igor Stimac
The Indian football team will play a friendly against Northeast United FC ahead of their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Bangladesh.
Igor Stimac is the Indian men's football team's coach. (Photo Credit: Twitter/AIFF)
Guwahati: India football coach Igor Stimac said that the friendly match against Northeast United FC to be played on Wednesday will help the 'Blue Tigers' before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 15.
"We're very happy to have got a chance to play against Northeast United FC. This game will serve us very well to prepare for the Bangladesh match," Stimac was quoted as saying by the-aiff.com.
"I feel it will be a competitive game. It's a chance for my players to prove themselves and to earn a place in the team. It'll be nice to try as many players as possible. I expect them to do the best to their abilities," Stimac stated.
The Blue Tigers are currently in a preparatory camp in Guwahati for the forthcoming match against Bangladesh.
Northeast United FC coach Robert Jarni was a former teammate of Stimac who was part of the Croatian team who went on to finish third in FIFA World Cup France 1998.
"It'll be a great pleasure for both us. He was a fantastic player and a great coach as well. I wish him all the best for a successful career with Northeast United FC," Stimac commented.
"Back home, we face each other every day as we stay only 200 meters away. I see him while going to the market, the bank every time. But, I have never faced him as the opponent coach, it'll be an interesting battle for us surely," Stimac smiled.
The Croatian coach had summoned 29 players for the preparatory camp initially, but Jerry Lalrinzuala wasn't able to join the camp owing to some fitness issues.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya Had a Cheeky Birthday Wish for Zaheer Khan But Not Everyone Liked it
- Rich Folks Take Note, Samsung Galaxy Fold Goes up For Preorder Again From October 11
- Harbhajan Mocks Veena Malik's English in Twitter War Over Imran Khan's Speech
- Amitabh Bachchan Trolled by Netizens for Correcting Durga Puja Tweet Number
- Vodafone Testing Open Cellular Radio Tech That Could Lower Cellphone Rates