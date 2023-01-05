NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's ISL 2022-23 NEUFC vs BFC match, January 6, 7:30 pm IST

Both NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will aim to get back on the winning track as they face each other in the Indian Super League on Friday. The match between NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The 2022-23 season has not been a memorable one for NorthEast United so far. The Highlanders have till now secured just one win in this season’s Indian Super League. Vincenzo Annese’s men claimed their solitary win of the season after getting the better of Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan last month. However, in their next game, NorthEast United conceded a humiliating 6-1 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC. NorthEast United, with just three points under their belt, are now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Super League standings.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC will head into the game after suffering a 2-1 defeat against East Bengal FC. Simon Grayson’s men are now placed in the ninth position on the Indian Super League points table.

Ahead of the match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC, here is everything you need to know:

NEUFC vs BFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match.

NEUFC vs BFC Live Streaming

The match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

NEUFC vs BFC Match Details

The NEUFC vs BFC match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, January 6, at 7:30 pm IST.

NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Suggested Playing XI for NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Mirshad Michu

Defenders: Namgyal Bhutia, Gaurav Bora, Allan Costa, Aaron Evans

Midfielders: Javier Hernandez, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Romain Philippoteaux

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Possible Starting XI:

NorthEast United Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirshad Michu, Joe Zoherliana, Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Tondonba Singh, Emil Benny, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux, Rochharzela, Wilmar Gil

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Allan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Namgyal Bhutia, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Pablo Perez, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

