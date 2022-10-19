NEUFC vs EBFC Dream11 Team Prediction: NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's ISL 2022-23 match, October 20, Guwahati, 7:30 pm IST

NEUFC vs EBFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC: Both NorthEast United FC and East Bengal will be aiming for their first win of the season as they are set to face each other on Thursday. The match between NorthEast United and East Bengal will take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

NorthEast United, with two defeats in as many matches, are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. Moreover, Marco Balbul’s men have not been able to score a goal yet in this season’s Indian Super League. The club also have not done anything impressive defensively. After conceding four goals in two matches, NorthEast United’s defense will have to be cautious in their next match against the Red and Gold brigade.

NorthEast United, in their last Indian Super League fixture, had to suffer a humiliating 0-3 defeat against defending champions Hyderabad FC.

East Bengal, on the other hand, also failed to secure an impressive start to their Indian Super League journey. The Kolkata giants, after conceding two defeats, are now placed in 10th position on the Indian Super League points table.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC; here is everything you need to know:

NEUFC vs EBFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match.

NEUFC vs EBFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

NEUFC vs EBFC Match Details

The NEUFC vs EBFC ISL match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday, October 20, at 7:30 pm IST.

NEUFC vs EBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cleiton Silva

Vice-Captain: Matt Derbyshire

Suggested Playing XI for NEUFC vs EBFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharja

Defenders: Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Ivan Gonzalez

Midfielders: Sumeet Passi, Souvik Chakrabarti, Jordan O’Doherty, Jon Gaztanga

Strikers: Matt Derbyshire, Cleiton Silva, Eliandro

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal Possible Starting XI:

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja, Gaurav Bora, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Jon Gaztanga, Romain Philippoteaux, Parthib Gogoi, Matt Derbyshire, Jithin M.S

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ivan Gonzalez, Tuhin Das, Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Jordan O’Doherty, Sumeet Passi, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Cleiton Silva, Eliandro

