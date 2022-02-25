NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: NorthEast United FC are already out of the playoffs race and when they take on an in-form Jamshedpur FC, they would hope to spoil the party of the Men Of Steel. This match will take place at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Friday.

Jamshedpur FC are already in reckoning for the top four and they would know that a win here should book their spot in the semi-finals. This will be an opportunity for them against the Highlanders as they have not had the best of the seasons so far.

Jamshedpur will also be aware of the fact that if they win all their remaining matches, they can well book their spot in the AFC Champions League.

The match between NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

NEUFC vs JFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 101 between NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC.

NEUFC vs JFC Streaming

The match between NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

NEUFC vs JFC Match Details

The match between NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be played on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the PJN Stadium in Margao on Friday. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daniel Chima

Vice-Captain: VP Suhair

Goalkeeper: Rehnesh TP

Defenders: Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Narender Gehlot, Peter Hartley

Midfielders: Imran Khan, Mohamed Irshad, Mobashir Rahman, Alex Lima

Strikers: Daniel Chima, VP Suhair

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC probable XI:

NorthEast United FC - Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK); Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Zakaria Diallo, Gurjinder Kumar; Hernan Santana (C), Imran Khan, Mohamed Irshad; Marcelinho, Deshorn Brown, VP Suhair

Jamshedpur FC - Rehnesh TP (GK); Dinliana Renthlei, Narender Gehlot, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma; Mobashir Rahman, Alex Lima; Len Doungel Greg Stewart; Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima

