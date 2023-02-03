NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ISL 2022-23 NEUFC vs JFC Match, February 4, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati, 7:30 pm IST

In their last Indian Super League fixture, Jamshedpur FC squandered the lead after conceding two late goals against Mumbai City FC. The season has been full of similar heartbreaks for the last time’s League Shield winners. Defensively Aidy Boothroyd’s men have been simply dismal so far this season. Jamshedpur have till now conceded the third-most goals (30) in the Indian Super League till now. After securing just two wins and three draws, Jamshedpur FC now find themselves in the 10th spot in the standings.

Jamshedpur will now be aiming for the full three points from their next match against NorthEast United. The match between NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati on Saturday.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the Indian Super League points table. The Highlanders will head into the fixture after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Kerala Blasters FC in their last match.

Ahead of the match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC, here is everything you need to know:

NEUFC vs JFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match.

NEUFC vs JFC Live Streaming

The match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

NEUFC vs JFC Match Details

The NEUFC vs JFC match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, February 4, at 7:30 pm IST.

NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daniel Chukwu

Vice-Captain: Romain Philippoteaux

Suggested Playing XI for NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharja

Defenders: Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei

Midfielders: Pragyan Gogoi, Emil Benny, Boris Singh, Ritwik Das

Strikers: Romain Philippoteaux, Daniel Chukwu

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Possible Starting XI:

NorthEast United Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja, Alex Saji, Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Gurjinder Kumar, Emil Benny, Joseba Beitia, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux, Jithin MS, Kule Mbombo

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Boris Singh, Jay Thomas, Ritwik Das, Harry Sawyer, Daniel Chukwu

