CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » News » Football » NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ISL 2022-23 NEUFC vs JFC Match, February 4, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati, 7:30 pm IST
1-MIN READ

NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ISL 2022-23 NEUFC vs JFC Match, February 4, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati, 7:30 pm IST

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 19:30 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11, ISL 2022-23, ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 match, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Team, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Tips, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 ISL 2022-23, Check NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Captain, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Vice-Captain, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Probable Playing XI NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Hints, NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC NEUFC vs JFC Dream11, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Latest Update, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Win, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 App, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 2021, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Live Streaming

Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11, ISL 2022-23, ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 match, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Team, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Tips, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 ISL 2022-23, Check NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Captain, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Vice-Captain, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Probable Playing XI NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Hints, NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC NEUFC vs JFC Dream11, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Latest Update, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Win, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 App, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 2021, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Live Streaming

NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL 2022-23: Check here for Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for Saturday's ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC. Also, check the schedule of NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC

In their last Indian Super League fixture, Jamshedpur FC squandered the lead after conceding two late goals against Mumbai City FC. The season has been full of similar heartbreaks for the last time’s League Shield winners. Defensively Aidy Boothroyd’s men have been simply dismal so far this season. Jamshedpur have till now conceded the third-most goals (30) in the Indian Super League till now. After securing just two wins and three draws, Jamshedpur FC now find themselves in the 10th spot in the standings.

Jamshedpur will now be aiming for the full three points from their next match against NorthEast United. The match between NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati on Saturday.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the Indian Super League points table. The Highlanders will head into the fixture after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Kerala Blasters FC in their last match.

Ahead of the match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC, here is everything you need to know:

NEUFC vs JFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match.

NEUFC vs JFC Live Streaming

The match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

NEUFC vs JFC Match Details

The NEUFC vs JFC match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, February 4, at 7:30 pm IST.

NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daniel Chukwu

Vice-Captain: Romain Philippoteaux

Suggested Playing XI for NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharja

Defenders: Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei

Midfielders: Pragyan Gogoi, Emil Benny, Boris Singh, Ritwik Das

Strikers: Romain Philippoteaux, Daniel Chukwu

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Possible Starting XI:

NorthEast United Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja, Alex Saji, Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Gurjinder Kumar, Emil Benny, Joseba Beitia, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux, Jithin MS, Kule Mbombo

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Boris Singh, Jay Thomas, Ritwik Das, Harry Sawyer, Daniel Chukwu

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Tags:
  1. dream11
  2. Dream11 Team Prediction
  3. isl
  4. ISL 2022-23
  5. Jamshedpur FC
  6. northeast united fc
first published:February 03, 2023, 19:30 IST
last updated:February 03, 2023, 19:30 IST
Read More