NEUFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC:

NorthEast United FC will lock horns with Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Tuesday.

Odisha FC come into this match after having parted ways with coach Kiko Ramirez after their last game against Kerala Blasters. They find themselves placed ninth with 13 points from 10 games.

They have announced Kino Garcia as his replacement and have the balancing act of not only resurrecting the ship against NorthEast United, but also instilling a sense of belief in the side. It is a good opportunity for Odisha as NorthEast United come into this match placed a rung below them at 10th position. They have nine points in 11 matches.

The match between NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

NEUFC vs OFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 between NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC.

NEUFC vs OFC Live Streaming

The match between NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

NEUFC vs OFC Match Details

The match between NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC will be played on Tuesday, January 18, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

NEUFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jordan Murray

Vice-Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani

Defenders: Asish Rai, Juanan, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley

Midfielders: Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojari, Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel

Strikers: Jordan Murray, Bartholomew Ogbeche

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC probable XI:

NorthEast United FC - Mirshad Michu, Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Gurjinder Kumar, Imran Khan, Hernan Santana, Marcelinho, Suhair VP, Laldanmawia Ralte, Deshorn Brown

Odisha FC - Kamaljit Singh, Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Hendry Antonay, Sahil Panwar, Javi Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Aridai Cabrera, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

