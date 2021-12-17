NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal: North East United FC will play against SC East Bengal in the 32nd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Friday at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. It will be a bottom-of-the-table encounter, as the Highlanders and the Kolkata giants occupy the 10th and 11th positions respectively.

Khalid Jamil’s NorthEast United will look to bounce back after they were humbled 1-5 by Hyderabad. Meanwhile, it has been a similar start to the season as last year for Manolo Diaz’s men, they are yet to win a single game after six matches. The Kolkata side drew 1-1 against Kerala Blasters in their previous game and will hope to go one up against NorthEast United.

The match between NEUFC vs SCEB will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal:

NEUFC vs SCEB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 32 between NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal.

NEUFC vs SCEB Live Streaming

The match between NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

NEUFC vs SCEB Match Details

The match between NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal will be played on Friday, December 17, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: VP Suhair

Vice-captain: Antonio Perosevic

Goalkeeper: Sankar Roy

Defenders: Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Price, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann

Midfielders: Amir Dervisevic, VP Suhair, Deshorn Brown, Mohammed Rafique

Strikers: Antonio Perosevic, Mathias Coureur

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal probable XIs

Northeast United: Subhasish, Hernan, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Pragyan Sundar Gogoi, Irshad, Mathias Coureur, Imran Khan, Deshorn Brown, VP Suhair

SC East Bengal: Sankar Roy, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Amir Dervisevic, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Mohammed Rafique, Naorem Mahesh, Antonio Perosevic, Thongkhosiem Haokip

