New Barcelona Captain Sergio Busquets Thanks Lionel Messi for Taking Club to New Heights

After an association of over 21 long years, footballer Lionel Messi parted ways with FC Barcelona. The news came as a shocker to football fans across the world and many are still trying to wrap their head around it. Messi, who has also been serving as the skipper of the football club since 2018, will pass on the baton to his former teammate and Barcelona’s long-serving midfielder, Sergio Busquets. While the challenge of filling into the shoes of the Messi would be a big task, Busquests said that he was excited to take the new challenge

Speaking after FC Barcelona’s recent 3-0 victory against Juventus, Busquests said that it was a matter of pride to be the captain of his football club, reported news agency ANI. He added that there have been great examples of Barcelona captains in the past and also thanked Messi for taking the club to new heights.

With the victory against Juventus, Barcelona collected the Gamer Trophy in the final run out before LaLiga begins against Real Sociedad next week.

In the first-ever post-Messi era match for Barca, Memphis scored a goal at the start of the match to give his team the lead. While Juventus struggled to hit back, Martin Braithwaite struck another goal. The final goal in Barca’s victory was kicked by Riqui Puig at almost the end of the match. The match started just a few hours after Messi delivered his emotional address to fans Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Messi broke down multiple times while speaking at his farewell ceremony attended by nearly 3000 fans. Fans have been demanding the club to bring out the exact reason for Messi’s departure. However, Messi has already started exploring the possibilities of a new club and during a recent press conference, he said that signing with PSG was also a possibility but nothing is certain as yet.

