New Indian Super League Franchise Hyderabad Football Club Unveils Logo

Hyderabad Football Club have joined the Indian Super League ahead of the new season, beginning October 20.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2019, 7:58 PM IST
Hyderabad FC will face ATK in their ISL opener. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Hyderabad: New Indian Super League side Hyderabad Football Club on Saturday unveiled its official logo titled 'Reliving Hyderabad's Football Legacy' ahead of the new season.

The logo of Hyderabad FC embodies the city's heritage with the minarets of Charminar and the texture of the Kohinoor diamond.

Speaking on the occasion, Varun Tripuneni, co-owner of the club, said, "Hyderabad had an interesting legacy with the sport from way back from the 1910. From then on, from the 1920s to 1950s, Hyderabad dominated the football scene in India.

"We are confident that the Hyderabad FC will receive a fantastic response and the city will be buzzing with the spirit."

The other co-owner Vijay Madduri added: "The logo is inspired from the city's history, we now hope that HFC will be a great boost for the sport in the region... we can give a boost to the legacy that is already present in the city's history and roots."

Hyderabad FC will take on ATK in their debut match of the ISL on October 25. The sixth edition of the ISL begins on October 20.

