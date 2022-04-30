NEW vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Newcastle United vs Liverpool, April 30, ST. James’ Park, 5 PM IST

NEW vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s EPL match between Newcastle United vs Liverpool: Second-placed Liverpool will be hoping to take full points in their next match against ewcastle United on Saturday in English Premier League (EPL). Liverpool will come into the fixture after registering a 2-0 triumph against Everton in the famous Merseyside derby, in their last match. A win against Newcastle United will help Jurgen Klopp’s men to overtake Manchester City and claim the top spot on Premier League points table.
On the other hand, Newcastle United will be hoping to continue their four-match winning momentum when they will take on Liverpool in EPL. Coach Eddie Howe might prepare for three points against Liverpool but he will be well aware of the threats possessed by the opposition attacking line-up.
Ahead of the match between Newcastle United and Liverpool; here is everything you need to know:
NEW vs LIV Telecast
The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Newcastle United vs Liverpool match.
NEW vs LIV Live Streaming
The match between Newcastle United and Liverpool is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
NEW vs LIV Match Details
The NEW vs LIV match will be played at the St. James’ Park on Saturday, April 30, at 5:00 pm IST.
NEW vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Mohamed Salah
Vice-Captain: Sadio Mane
Suggested Playing XI for NEW vs LIV Dream11 Fantasy Football
Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker
Defenders: Matt Targett, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson
Midfielders: Jonjo Shelvey, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Miguel Almiron
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Allan Saint-Maximin
Newcastle United (NEW) vs Liverpool (LIV) Possible XIs
Newcastle United Predicted Line-up: Martin Dubravka, Matt Targett, Daniel Burn, Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth, Bruno Guimaraes, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood, Allan Saint-Maximin
Liverpool Predicted Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.