NEW vs LU Dream18 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United: Newcastle United will be up against Leeds United as Premier League returns with another set of matches this weekend. The match between Newcastle and Leeds is expected to be a high voltage affair as both sides have been inconsistent this season and will hope to find their mojo with this encounter. A humiliating 1-4 loss at the hands of Manchester United have sent Newcastle to the relegation zone and they will have a point to prove in this game. On the other hand, Leeds United are coming into this game after suffering a 0-3 defeat against Liverpool last weekend.

It must be mentioned that Newcastle lost both their games against Leeds last season. However, this time, theymight feel confident about registering a win as the Whites are also winless so far in Premier League. Leeds have collected just two points from their opening four games by registering two draws against Burnley and Everton.

Ahead of tonight’s fixture between Newcastle United and Leeds United; here is everything you need to know:

NEW vs LU Telecast

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

NEW vs LU Live Streaming

The match between Newcastle United and Leeds United is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App and JioTV app.

NEW vs LU Match Details

The match between Newcastle United and Leeds United will be played on Saturday, September 18, at St. James’ Park. The game between Newcastle United and Leeds United will start at 12:30 am (IST).

NEW vs LU Dream18 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Raphinha

Vice-Captain: P Bamford

NEW vs LU Dream18 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: I Meslier

Defenders: J Manquillo, L Ayling, L Cooper

Midfielders: M Almiron, J Murphy, Raphinha, M Klich, J Harrison

Strikers: A Saint-Maximin, P Bamford

Newcastle United vs Leeds United probable XI:

Newcastle United Probable Starting Line-up: Freddie Woodman; Matt Ritchie, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Javier Manquillo, Federico Fernandez; Isaac Hayden, Joelinton, Joe Willock, Miguel Almiron; Allan Saint-Maximin

Leeds United Probable Starting Line-up: Illan Meslier; Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas; Kalvin Phillips; Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

