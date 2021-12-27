NEW vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United: Newcastle United will play against a new-look Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick on Tuesday in the Premier League. The Red Devils’ last domestic match against Brighton was postponed due to the COVID-19 troubles in England’s top tier. They played their last game on Saturday, December 11, against Norwich City, which they won 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Newcastle United will come into this game after losing their previous three games at the hands of Leicester City (0-4), Liverpool (1-3) and Manchester City (0-4) respectively and will be desperate to break their losing streak against United.

Newcastle are currently sitting in the relegation zone and victory in their game will take them on par point with 17th placed Watford.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Newcastle United and Manchester United; here is all you need to know:

NEW vs MUN Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United.

NEW vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between Newcastle United and Manchester United is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

NEW vs MUN Match Details

The match between Newcastle United and Manchester United will be played on Tuesday, December 28, at St. James’ Park. The game between Newcastle United and Manchester United will start at 1:30 am (IST).

NEW vs MUN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Jadon Sancho

NEW vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Strikers: Callum Wilson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho

Newcastle United vs Manchester United starting line-ups:

Newcastle United Predicted Starting XI: Martin Dubravka, Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: David de Gea, Alex Telles, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

