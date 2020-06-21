NEW vs SHF Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2019-20, Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Newcastle United are all set to restart their Premier League 2019-20 campaign against Sheffield United on Sunday. The Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle United vs Sheffield United will be played behind closed doors at St. James' Park. The Magpies, who defeated Southampton in their last match played on March 7, will eye to make it consecutive wins in the league. Currently, Newcastle are placed on 14th slot with 35 points. If they win the match tonight then they will climb to the 12th slot, which is currently held by Everton with 37 points. Sheffield United, who are eyeing to bag a place in the European league, held Aston Villa to a goalless draw in their first post-lockdown fixture. The Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle United vs Sheffield United kick off time is 1:30 am.

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Premier League 2019-20 NEW vs SHF Dream11 Team News, Predictions

29-year-old defender Florian Lejeune has been sidelined from the upcoming fixture. Meanwhile, Matt Ritchie and Dwight Gayle are in the doubtful zone.

Despite suffering a knock in the last game, David McGoldrick is expected to make it to Blades' starting XI.

Premier League 2019-20 NEW vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United captain: Henderson

Premier League 2019-20 NEW vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United Vice captain: Sharp

Premier League 2019-20 NEW vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United Goalkeeper: Henderson

Premier League 2019-20 NEW vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United Defenders: Manquillo, Egan, O'Connell, Rose

Premier League 2019-20 NEW vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United Midfielders: Shelvey, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck

Bundesliga NEW vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United Strikers: Sharp, Almiron

Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle United possible starting lineup vs Sheffield United: Dubravka; Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Rose; Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton, Almiron

Premier League 2019-20 Sheffield United possible starting lineup vs Newcastle United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, Sharp