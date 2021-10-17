NEW vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur: The Premier League action returns with Newcastle United locking horns with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, from 9:00 PM onwards. Ranked 19th at the present, the Magpies will aim to get back on track after their recent 305-million-pound takeover by Saudi Arabia’s PIF (Public Investment Fund), however, the Black and White side currently stare at relegation and a win against Spurs could do them some benefit. Nuno Santo’s Spurs, on the other hand, are ranked 8th in the PL table after a 2-1 win over Aston Villa and will look to get back into the top four. An exciting clash is scheduled for Sunday and fans here can check the NEW vs TOT Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

NEW vs TOT Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

NEW vs TOT Live Streaming

The match between NEW vs TOT is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

NEW vs TOT Match Details

The match between NEW vs TOT will be played on Sunday, October 17, at the St. James Park Stadium. The game will start at 9:00 PM (IST).

NEW vs TOT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-Captain: Allan Saint-Maximin

NEW vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Sergio Reguilon, Eric Dier, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez

Midfielders: Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Jonjo Shelvey

Strikers: Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur probable XI:

Newcastle United Predicted Starting line-up: Karl Darlow (GK), Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Matt Ritchie, Joseph Willock, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Joelinton, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin

Tottenham Hotspur FC Predicted Starting line-up: Hugo Lloris (GK), Sergio Reguilon, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.