Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Newcastle United Ban Handshakes at Training as Precaution against Coronavirus

Newcastle United coach Steve Bruce has advised his players to avoid handshakes in a bid to prevent spreading coronavirus.

Reuters

Updated:February 28, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Newcastle United Ban Handshakes at Training as Precaution against Coronavirus
Newcastle United training session (Photo Credit: @NUFC/Twitter)

Training sessions at Newcastle United will be a lot less cordial after manager Steve Bruce said on Friday that players and staff had been advised to avoid handshakes in a bid to prevent spreading coronavirus.

The United Kingdom now has 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus and Bruce said the club were not taking any chances.

"There's a ritual here that everybody shakes hands with everybody as soon as we see each other every morning. We've stopped that on the advice of the doctor," Bruce told a news conference ahead of Saturday's match against Burnley.

"We're like everybody else. Thankfully, we've got a superb doctor here and he will keep us informed of what we have to do. We're glued to the TV for where it's going to go next and let's hope it doesn't get any worse in this country."

Bruce was given an injury boost with midfielder Jonjo Shelvey -- the club's top scorer in the league -- and defender Javier Manquillo coming back from injuries, but said they would make a call on whether defender Ciaran Clark needs ankle surgery.

"He's damaged his ankle ligaments badly. He's been excellent this season. He's been one of our best players, in my opinion, so it's bad news for all of us," Bruce said.

"Andy (Carroll) isn't going to make it but Jonjo has trained for the last 10 days or so. Javier Manquillo is back as well so it's good to see them back."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram