Newcastle United Set to Don Green and White of Saudi Arabia Next Season

English Premier League club Newcastle United are expected to don the green and white colours of Saudi Arabia next season.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) owns an 80 per cent stake in the club. According to a Sportsmail report, the new away jersey, designed by British manufacturer Castore, will have the traditional colour of the Gulf State.

The crest of the club along with the trims of the sleeves and neck will be green in colour. The backdrop will be all-white. And unsurprisingly, the away jersey bears a huge resemblance with the jersey of the Saudi national team.

It is believed that the design of the away jersey has been done in such a fashion in order to gain revenue streams via shirt sales in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF had bought majority stakes in Newcastle United in October 2021 for 305 million pounds but promised the authorities that there was no connection between the new owners and the Saudi state.

Newcastle United 22-23 Away Kit leaked pic.twitter.com/Ts8wJvwZ05— Ayça (@aycazehraakcay) May 12, 2022

Sportsmail had reported last month that “a transfer budget of £60-80million plus player sales has been mooted within the game.”

The Magpies have been the highest spenders in Europe in January. They had invested 94 million pounds to rope in five footballers. It was also the first transfer window under Saudi ownership.

But a big investment does not mean that Newcastle United will be able to execute expensive signings. With strict Financial Fair Play rules in action, Newcastle will really find it hard to build a squad of eleven big names. According to Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe, the team will have “restraints.”

“With Financial Fair Play, we have restraints and we have things that we have to work within,” Howe had said according to Daily Mail.

“We can’t just go out and spend money on players like maybe teams could have done in the past, and totally change their squad within one transfer window. That is not an option for us,” the 44-year-old Newcastle United coach had further added.

In the ongoing season of the English Premier League, Newcastle United find themselves in the 14th spot on the points table. With 11 wins from 36 matches, they presently have 43 points in their kitty.

Roping in a prolific goal-scorer will certainly be one target for Newcastle in the upcoming transfer window.

