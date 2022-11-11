Newcastle United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Newcastle United have so far displayed a terrific performance in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s men have now won seven of their first 11 matches to occupy the third spot in the standings. Newcastle United will aim to carry forward their four-match unbeaten run when they face London giants Chelsea on Saturday. The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea will be played at St. James’ Park.

Chelsea, on the other hand, head into the fixture following two Premier League defeats on the trot. In their last Premier League fixture, Chelsea conceded a 0-1 defeat against city rivals Arsenal. Graham Potter’s men will now aim to end their abysmal four-match winless run when they will be in action on Saturday. Moreover, poor form in recent times forced Chelsea to slip out of the top four in the Premier League standings.

Chelsea, with 21 points in their kitty from 13 matches, claim the seventh spot in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of the English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022-23 match between Newcastle United and Chelsea be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Newcastle United and Chelsea will take place on November 12, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Newcastle United vs Chelsea be played?

The EPL match between Newcastle United and Chelsea will be played at St. James’ Park.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Newcastle United vs Chelsea begin?

The EPL match between Newcastle United and Chelsea will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Newcastle United vs Chelsea EPL match?

Newcastle United vs Chelsea EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Chelsea EPL match?

Newcastle United vs Chelsea EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Possible Starting XI:

Newcastle United Predicted Starting Line-up: Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Daniel Burn, Joseph Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood, Jacob Murphy

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

