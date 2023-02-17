Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Liverpool returned to winning ways in their last match against Everton. Dutch forward Cody Gakpo scored his first goal for Liverpool against the Toffees to guide the Reds to their first Premier League win of the year. After claiming 32 points from 21 matches, the Merseyside-based side currently find themselves at the ninth spot in the Premier League standings. In their next assignment, Jurgen Klopp’s men will be up against a buoyant Newcastle United side.

The Premier League fixture between Newcastle United and Liverpool will be played at St James’ Park on Saturday. In their first-leg meeting, Liverpool had defeated Newcastle United by two goals to one. Newcastle United will now head into the game after remaining unbeaten in their last 17 matches in the Premier League.

Newcastle United are currently placed in fourth position in the Premier League standings. Eddie Howe’s men were held to a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in their last match.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool will be played?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool will take place on February 18, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match Newcastle United vs Liverpool be played?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool will be played at St James’ Park.

What time will the Premier League match Newcastle United vs Liverpool begin?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

Newcastle United vs Liverpool match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Possible Starting XI:

Newcastle United Predicted Starting Line-up: Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Daniel Burn, Anthony Gordon, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Elliot Anderson

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Joseph Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez

