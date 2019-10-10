Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Neymar Becomes Youngest to 100 Caps for Brazil in Friendly Draw against Senegal

Neymar played his 100th match for Brazil and became the youngest ever to do so as they drew 1-1 with Senegal in a friendly in Singapore.

AFP

Updated:October 10, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Neymar Becomes Youngest to 100 Caps for Brazil in Friendly Draw against Senegal
Brazil's Roberto Firmino celebrates with Neymar. (Reuters)

Singapore: Neymar became the youngest player to make 100 appearances for Brazil on Thursday but the Paris Saint-Germain forward had to settle for a 1-1 draw as he failed to score in a friendly with Senegal in Singapore.

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for the Copa America champions with a stunning lob after a Coutinho lay-off in the eighth minute.

As the half progressed, the livelier Senegal became, driven on by their captain Cheikhou Kouyate.

Famara Diedhiou levelled from the penalty spot just before half-time after Sadio Mane was dragged down in the area.

Neymar, who was not in the side that won the Copa America in June, had a relatively quiet game but went close with a 67th-minute free-kick.

He then teed up Richarlison whose shot from the edge of the box flashed wide.

Ismaila Sarr and Mane both had chances to snatch the game for the Lions of Teranga.

Although he failed to get on the scoresheet, it was still a big day for the 27-year-old, who became one of seven Brazilians to reach 100 caps.

He has scored 61 goals for the Selecao, making him the third-highest scorer in the history of his national team.

Neymar is one behind Ronaldo but needs 16 to catch Pele who only played 92 matches. He has also provided 41 assists.

He won an Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 but has experienced many disappointments for his national team, particularly at the World Cup.

In 2014, in Brazil, a back injury in the quarter-finals against Colombia prevented him from being on the field for the 7-1 semi-final thrashing from Germany.

He scored twice during the tournament in Russia four years later, but Brazil were dumped out at the quarter-final stage by Belgium.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram