Neymar Cried When He Found Out He Had to Stay Back at Paris Saint-Germain

The closure of transfer window brought an end to a lengthy saga surrounding Neymar's move from Paris Saint-Germain back to Barcelona, with the world's most expensive player having to stay at PSG after failing to get the move back.

Now, according to Spanish radio station El Chiringuito, and subsequently, a report by Esporte, the 27-year-old could not stop crying when he received the news that he was to stay at PSG.

The report further stated that Neymar reacted with frustration and anger that PSG did not get a deal completed with those around him saying they have never seen him so downcast.

Apparently, the forward was even ready to pay €20 million of his own money to force through the move.

According to a report in Spanish outlet Sport, Neymar had even agreed a contract with his former employers that would see him getting less than the €38m he earns in France.

Earlier reports had surfaced which stated that Barca's attempts at signing PSG winger Neymar broke down after Ousmane Dembele refused to move to Paris, with his representatives quoting 'ludicrous' amounts which neither PSG nor Barcelona were prepared to accept. Furthermore, it turned out that Barcelona's interest in bringing back Neymar to the club came after Lionel Messi set the ball rolling.

The two superstars are believed to have remained close friends despite Neymar's departure in 2017 and according to a report in L'Equipe, Neymar told Messi that he had grown weary of life in Paris, to which the Argentine replied him with a single message, which read, "We need you to win the Champions League again."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.