English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Neymar Defends Tearful Reaction After Costa Rica Win
Neymar rounded on his critics and defended his emotional reaction to scoring in Brazil's 2-0 World Cup win over Costa Rica after he broke down in tears at the final whistle.
Brazil's Neymar in tears after they beat Costa Rica (Image: FIFA)
Neymar rounded on his critics and defended his emotional reaction to scoring in Brazil's 2-0 World Cup win over Costa Rica after he broke down in tears at the final whistle.
A largely frustrating afternoon for the five-time world champions was forgotten thanks to two goals in stoppage time.
Philippe Coutinho broke the deadlock before Neymar tapped home with virtually the last kick of the game.
"Not everyone knows what I went through to get here," he posted on Twitter and Instagram.
"Even parrots can talk, but walking the walk... not everyone does it. I cried out of happiness, overcoming, grit and desire to win.
"Things were never easy in my life, so why would they be now? The dream – no, the OBJECTIVE – is still alive. Congratulations for the performance, guys.”
The world's most expensive player was making just his fourth appearance after breaking a bone in his foot in February.
And Brazil coach Tite admitted the Paris Saint-Germain star is still not fully match-fit.
"He needs some time to resume his high standard. Before then there is a team that has to be strong and not depend on him."
Neymar's emotions at the end highlighted Brazil's relief at getting their first win of the tournament after being held 1-1 by Switzerland in their opening match.
Tite fell to the floor as he sped onto the pitch following Coutinho's strike.
However, there is some concern in Brazil that Neymar's tears are a sign he may struggle to handle the pressure against tougher opposition as the tournament progresses.
"It's not normal to cry in the second game of a World Cup," Brazil's biggest newspaper, O Globo, said.
"A team needs to demonstrate mental strength, not fragility. Genuine or not, Neymar's crying is worrying."
Also Watch
A largely frustrating afternoon for the five-time world champions was forgotten thanks to two goals in stoppage time.
Philippe Coutinho broke the deadlock before Neymar tapped home with virtually the last kick of the game.
"Not everyone knows what I went through to get here," he posted on Twitter and Instagram.
"Even parrots can talk, but walking the walk... not everyone does it. I cried out of happiness, overcoming, grit and desire to win.
"Things were never easy in my life, so why would they be now? The dream – no, the OBJECTIVE – is still alive. Congratulations for the performance, guys.”
The world's most expensive player was making just his fourth appearance after breaking a bone in his foot in February.
And Brazil coach Tite admitted the Paris Saint-Germain star is still not fully match-fit.
"He needs some time to resume his high standard. Before then there is a team that has to be strong and not depend on him."
Neymar's emotions at the end highlighted Brazil's relief at getting their first win of the tournament after being held 1-1 by Switzerland in their opening match.
Tite fell to the floor as he sped onto the pitch following Coutinho's strike.
However, there is some concern in Brazil that Neymar's tears are a sign he may struggle to handle the pressure against tougher opposition as the tournament progresses.
"It's not normal to cry in the second game of a World Cup," Brazil's biggest newspaper, O Globo, said.
"A team needs to demonstrate mental strength, not fragility. Genuine or not, Neymar's crying is worrying."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?
- Tendulkar Finds Ally in Kohli as Chorus Grows Against Use of Two New Balls in ODIs
- Anil Kumble Believes India Can Spin and Win it in England
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral