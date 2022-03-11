Neymar Denies Reports of Clash With Gianluigi Donnarumma, Shares Private Conversation With PSG Goalkeeper

Neymar has reacted to rumoured burst out with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma following Paris Saint-Germain’s heartbreak defeat to Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League. PSG are eliminated from the UCL, which was termed as their ultimate dream this season. After the 3-1 defeat to Los Blancos in the second leg of the Round of 16, there were reports that Neymar and Donnarumma were involved in a heated altercation in the dressing room and other players had to intervene to split them as they were about to exchange blows.

Neymar went on to Instagram and denied the reports about the fight with the glovesman as he also slammed the media persons to spread the fake news.

“I hate coming here and talking about news, but the previous post is a lie," Neymar said on Instagram. “There was no fight inside the locker room.

“Incompetent journalists who want to promote themselves, try the next one ok?"

Donnarumma, who was Italy’s hero in Euro 2020 triumph, had a tough night at Santiago Bernabeu as Benzema netted a scintillating hat-trick in the second half against him to send PSG out of the Champions League.

The Italian goalkeeper suffered a lot of criticism for his below-par show and was blamed for conceding an easy chance against the prolific Benzema.

Neymar also shared a screenshot of a private WhatsApp conversation he had with Donnarumma where he advised the goalkeeper to move on.

“Calm down, in football it can happen. We are a team and we are with you. You’re very young and you’re going to win a lot of things. Get up and let’s move on!" the conversation read.

The Champions League has been the main objective coveted by the club’s Qatari owners since buying the club in 2011.

And this season, yet another failure in the elite European competition follows those in the Champions Trophy and the French Cup.

The club have now only Ligue 1 to play for, and their 13-point lead on second-placed Nice makes them almost impossible to catch.

