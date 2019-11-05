Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Neymar Escapes with Warning For Slapping a Fan During French Cup Final

Neymar will receive a written warning and no further action will be taken for his altercation with an opposition fan.

AFP

Updated:November 5, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
Neymar Escapes with Warning For Slapping a Fan During French Cup Final
File photo of Neymar. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Bobigny: Neymar will escape prosecution for an altercation with an opposition supporter after Paris Saint-Germain's surprise defeat in the French Cup final in April, sources told AFP.

Prosecutors have decided the Brazilian star will receive a written warning and no further action will be taken.

A 29-year-old Rennes fan who had been filming Neymar as he climbed the stairs to collect his loser's medal at the Stade de France appeared to cajole the disconsolate player after the French league champions were defeated in a penalty shootout.

Neymar stopped, used his hand to lower the phone and then tapped the fan on the chin.

"I shouldn't have done it but sometimes it's hard to remain calm," Neymar said on Instagram at the time.

A lawyer for the fan who filed a complaint against Neymar for violent behaviour said the warning was unacceptable.

"It's a justification of violence," said lawyer Philippe Ohayon.

"If that had been a fan hitting a player he would have been brought to justice and maybe even received a custodial sentence."

Neymar was given a three-match ban for the gesture at the time of the incident

