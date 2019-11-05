Neymar Escapes with Warning For Slapping a Fan During French Cup Final
Neymar will receive a written warning and no further action will be taken for his altercation with an opposition fan.
File photo of Neymar. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Bobigny: Neymar will escape prosecution for an altercation with an opposition supporter after Paris Saint-Germain's surprise defeat in the French Cup final in April, sources told AFP.
Prosecutors have decided the Brazilian star will receive a written warning and no further action will be taken.
A 29-year-old Rennes fan who had been filming Neymar as he climbed the stairs to collect his loser's medal at the Stade de France appeared to cajole the disconsolate player after the French league champions were defeated in a penalty shootout.
Neymar stopped, used his hand to lower the phone and then tapped the fan on the chin.
"I shouldn't have done it but sometimes it's hard to remain calm," Neymar said on Instagram at the time.
A lawyer for the fan who filed a complaint against Neymar for violent behaviour said the warning was unacceptable.
"It's a justification of violence," said lawyer Philippe Ohayon.
"If that had been a fan hitting a player he would have been brought to justice and maybe even received a custodial sentence."
Neymar was given a three-match ban for the gesture at the time of the incident
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neil Nitin Mukesh on Bypass Road and Why He Feels at Ease with Thrillers
- Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: 5 Times He Proved to be a Doting Husband
- Bigg Boss 13 First Finale Eviction: Fans Unhappy with Rashami, Devoleena, Shefali's Elimination
- Ahead of Virat Kohli's Birthday, Anushka Sharma Shares Their Hiking Story Full of Love and Warmth
- Warning Graphic Visuals! Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury, Son Heung-min Sees Red Card in Tears | WATCH