English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Neymar Hints at Joining Real Madrid
Neymar said Barcelona's Lionel Messi had sent him his regards after hearing about the Brazilian's most recent injury.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar on Sunday left the door open for a potential move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.
The world's most expensive footballer is currently recovering from a foot injury which he suffered on January 23 and has been linked with a return to La Liga ever since joining PSG from Barcelona in 2017.
"In the future, everything is possible," he told Brazilian television channel Globo.
"I'm not saying I'm going to Real Madrid, calm down. Everybody knows I have already accomplished my dream which was (playing for) Barcelona.
"Real Madrid is one of the biggest teams in the world, every player perceived to have an interest in the club wants to play for them. Right now I'm very happy in Paris."
Neymar said Barcelona's Lionel Messi had sent him his regards after hearing about the Brazilian's most recent injury.
"At the time I needed support the most, from people and the team, the best in the world came to me to say 'I'm here to help you'," Neymar said.
The 27-year-old said PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe will be one of the world's greatest ever players despite the pair both eyeing the biggest individual prizes in the sport.
"He's going to become one of the best players in the history of football and I'm trying to help him as best as possible. We have the same friendship as I had with Lionel, even competing for the Ballon d'Or," he said.
Neymar will miss Wednesday's Champions League last-16 return leg against Manchester United with the metatarsal problem he suffered six weeks ago.
He was sidelined for three months of last season with the same issue, returning just in time to play at the World Cup.
PSG anticipate he will be back in time for a potential European quarter-final in April.
The world's most expensive footballer is currently recovering from a foot injury which he suffered on January 23 and has been linked with a return to La Liga ever since joining PSG from Barcelona in 2017.
"In the future, everything is possible," he told Brazilian television channel Globo.
"I'm not saying I'm going to Real Madrid, calm down. Everybody knows I have already accomplished my dream which was (playing for) Barcelona.
"Real Madrid is one of the biggest teams in the world, every player perceived to have an interest in the club wants to play for them. Right now I'm very happy in Paris."
Neymar said Barcelona's Lionel Messi had sent him his regards after hearing about the Brazilian's most recent injury.
"At the time I needed support the most, from people and the team, the best in the world came to me to say 'I'm here to help you'," Neymar said.
The 27-year-old said PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe will be one of the world's greatest ever players despite the pair both eyeing the biggest individual prizes in the sport.
"He's going to become one of the best players in the history of football and I'm trying to help him as best as possible. We have the same friendship as I had with Lionel, even competing for the Ballon d'Or," he said.
Neymar will miss Wednesday's Champions League last-16 return leg against Manchester United with the metatarsal problem he suffered six weeks ago.
He was sidelined for three months of last season with the same issue, returning just in time to play at the World Cup.
PSG anticipate he will be back in time for a potential European quarter-final in April.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Liverpool Held at Everton to Surrender Top Spot in Premier League
- Luka Chuppi, Total Dhamaal BO Day 2: Kartik's Film Zooms Upwards, Ajay Devgn-starrer Scores Century
- Paris Fashion Week: Winnie Harlow Makes Heads Turn at Tommy Hilfiger Show
- Depp in Defamation Lawsuit Against Heard: She Began Relationship With Elon Musk 1 Month into Marriage
- Shahid Kapoor Rides BMW G 310 R, Calls it a Perfect Mumbai Traffic Solution
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results