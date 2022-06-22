Neymar Jr's Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing in Brazil, PSG Forward Safe

Neymar is one of the most prolific football players in the world. The 30-year-old is often in the news because of his flamboyance, both on and off the field. Recently, the Paris Saint-Germain star had a mid-air scare when his private jet was forced to land in Roraima, Brazil. The forward was on his way back from Las Vegas in his Cessna 680 Citation aircraft, which is owned by his company Neymar Sport E Marketing.

The private jet made a couple of stops in Florida, and then in Barbados. Later, due to a problem with the windshield wiper, Neymar was forced to land in the northernmost Brazilian state.

“Due to a small problem in the windshield wiper of the plane of the NR Sports plane, in which the athlete Neymar Jr, his sister Rafaella Santos and Bruna Biancardi were traveling, the pilot decided, as a measure of precaution, to make an early landing this Tuesday (June 21) in Boa Vista, in Roraima, so that the problem could be resolved. We would like to say that all the passengers are fine and waiting to continue the voyage,” read the statement by Neymar’s agency.



The PSG striker assuaged his worried fans by sharing a video on his Instagram Stories. “I am just stopping by here to thank you all for your messages and to say that everything is good, we are already headed home, it was only a scare, everyone is good here and we’re together,” Neymar was quoted as saying in the video.

Neymar spent quality time with his sister, Rafaella Santos, and partner Bruna Biancardi in US last week. Neymar has an impressive presence on social media and often posts loved-up pictures with his partner. Last week, the footballer shared another adorable picture with his partner.

Neymar will play his third FIFA World Cup in Qatar amid rumours that he will retire from international football after the tournament. Neymar is one of the most successful Brazilian footballers, having scored 74 goals in 119 matches. Though the football superstar has come up short in major tournaments while playing for his national side.

