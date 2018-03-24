English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Neymar Less Brazil Brush Aside World Cup Hosts Russia
Five-time world champions Brazil showed no signs of missing Neymar as they fine-tuned preparations for this year's World Cup with a confident 3-0 victory over tournament hosts Russia on Friday.
Brazil players celebrate a goal against Russia in an international friendly at the renovated Luzhniki stadium (Image: AFP)
Five-time world champions Brazil showed no signs of missing Neymar as they fine-tuned preparations for this year's World Cup with a confident 3-0 victory over tournament hosts Russia on Friday.
Inter Milan full-back Miranda scored the opener while Barcelona midfield pair Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho scored one apiece at Moscow's renovated Luzhniki stadium where the World Cup final will be played.
"I'm very happy with my team's performance," Brazilian manager Tite said. "My players put into practice everything that we planned for this match.
"They've learned well all the lessons that we've been working on in training and they converted the chances that they created into goals.
"In the first half we studied Russia's play and tactics and made certain changes at the break to show our best in the second half. I believe my team is almost ready for the World Cup.
Tite's next job is to psychologically prepare Brazil for a match with their 2014 semi-final nemesis Germany.
"Now we need to forget the 7-1 defeat at the previous World Cup and to perform with dignity in Berlin. We must be mentally strong and we have no other choice but to play our best football on Tuesday."
Brazil, who were without injured superstar Neymar, started brightly and in the fifth minute Dani Alves lobbed the ball into the area to Gabriel Jesus but the Manchester City striker shot straight at Russia's goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.
Brazil dominated play and possession, but failed to create any more serious chances before the break as Russia defended in numbers.
Russian winger Alexander Samedov tested Alisson with a shot from 20 yards out just after the half-hour mark, but Brazil's Roma 'keeper palmed the ball away for a corner.
Alexei Miranchuk also had a chance for an opener five minutes later, but his powerful close-range angled shot rifled over the crossbar.
Two minutes after the interval Willian found the unmarked Paulinho in the area, but Akinfeev parried his low close-range shot.
Miranda finally put Brazil team into the lead when he fired home a 53rd-minute goal, knocking in a rebound from Akinfeev off a Thiago Silva header.
Brazil continued testing the home team's defence and nine minutes later Coutinho made it 2-0 for the visitors with a penalty after Alexander Golovin fouled Paulinho in the area.
Paulinho rounded off the scoring in the 67th minute with a five-yard header off a pinpoint cross by Willian from the right.
Russian head coach Stanislav Cherchesov said his team failed to convert their plan as classy Brazil were in complete command.
"Brazil are without doubt the more classy team. They forced us to make mistakes and capitalised on them," he said. "We also created some chances today but unfortunately failed to convert any of them."
Also Watch
Inter Milan full-back Miranda scored the opener while Barcelona midfield pair Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho scored one apiece at Moscow's renovated Luzhniki stadium where the World Cup final will be played.
"I'm very happy with my team's performance," Brazilian manager Tite said. "My players put into practice everything that we planned for this match.
"They've learned well all the lessons that we've been working on in training and they converted the chances that they created into goals.
"In the first half we studied Russia's play and tactics and made certain changes at the break to show our best in the second half. I believe my team is almost ready for the World Cup.
Tite's next job is to psychologically prepare Brazil for a match with their 2014 semi-final nemesis Germany.
"Now we need to forget the 7-1 defeat at the previous World Cup and to perform with dignity in Berlin. We must be mentally strong and we have no other choice but to play our best football on Tuesday."
Brazil, who were without injured superstar Neymar, started brightly and in the fifth minute Dani Alves lobbed the ball into the area to Gabriel Jesus but the Manchester City striker shot straight at Russia's goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.
Brazil dominated play and possession, but failed to create any more serious chances before the break as Russia defended in numbers.
Russian winger Alexander Samedov tested Alisson with a shot from 20 yards out just after the half-hour mark, but Brazil's Roma 'keeper palmed the ball away for a corner.
Alexei Miranchuk also had a chance for an opener five minutes later, but his powerful close-range angled shot rifled over the crossbar.
Two minutes after the interval Willian found the unmarked Paulinho in the area, but Akinfeev parried his low close-range shot.
Miranda finally put Brazil team into the lead when he fired home a 53rd-minute goal, knocking in a rebound from Akinfeev off a Thiago Silva header.
Brazil continued testing the home team's defence and nine minutes later Coutinho made it 2-0 for the visitors with a penalty after Alexander Golovin fouled Paulinho in the area.
Paulinho rounded off the scoring in the 67th minute with a five-yard header off a pinpoint cross by Willian from the right.
Russian head coach Stanislav Cherchesov said his team failed to convert their plan as classy Brazil were in complete command.
"Brazil are without doubt the more classy team. They forced us to make mistakes and capitalised on them," he said. "We also created some chances today but unfortunately failed to convert any of them."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shooting Sensation Manu Bhaker Clinches Gold in Junior ISSF World Cup
- Novak Djokovic 'Ran Out of Gas' in Miami Open Defeat
- Elon Musk Deletes Facebook Pages of Tesla, SpaceX On a Twitter Challenge
- Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 Spotted Testing in India, Launch Imminent
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG to be Launched at Rs 5.97 Lakh