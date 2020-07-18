Neymar Shows Ramos and Benzema How It's Done as PSG Thrash Waasland-Beveren 7-0 in Friendly

Neymar and Mauro Icardi showed Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema how to do the 'pass-penalty' right in PSG's 7-0 win over Belgian minnows Waasland-Beveren in a friendly on Friday.

After winning the Ligue 1 based on a points-per-game final table in a season that was called off due to the coronavirus, Paris Saint-Germain have not played competitive football since their 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie back in March.

Hence, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has since had his team playing friendlies in order to be ready and fit ahead of their Champions League campaign next month.

They got off to the perfect start in 21st minute, with Aleksandar Vukotic netting in his own goal from a deadly Kylian Mbappe cross to give PSG the lead.

Neymar doubled PSG's lead just seven minutes later with a well taken penalty. Then, early in the second half, as the Belgian second-tier outfit were reduced to 10, Neymar stepped up to take the penalty again. This time he unselfishly assisted Icardi with a cheeky penalty routine that Real Madrid failed on the night they won the La Liga.

Kylian Mbappe added a fourth as Maxim Choupo-Moting grabbed a brace to make it 6-0 after after coming on at 90 minutes, with an extra 30 minutes still left to play. PSG scored a final 7th through Lioc Mbe Soh.

After the match Neymar said that he and his PSG teammates were concerned about Waasland-Beveren's style of play.

"Yes we were a little scared. We are here for a friendly match so those types of things should not have been happening," Neymar told beIN SPORTS.

"We are here to prepare ourselves, but also to be careful. But us too, we gave them a little bit back, so there are no problems."

"I was very happy to come back and play at home, with some fans as well. We are preparing little by little to get to the maximum then we will be in the finals [Champions League]. The rest is not very important," Neymar added.