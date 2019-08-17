Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Neymar Misses Out Again as Paris Saint-German Face Rennes in Ligue 1

Neymar has missed the first two rounds of Ligue 1 fixtures for PSG amidst transfer speculation.

AFP

Updated:August 17, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
Neymar Misses Out Again as Paris Saint-German Face Rennes in Ligue 1
Neymar's transfer saga continues at PSG (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Saint-Germain-en-Laye: The world's most expensive footballer Neymar will again be absent when Paris Saint-Germain take on Rennes on Sunday in the second round of Ligue 1 matches, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday.

"Ney didn't finish the training with the squad today," said Tuchel. "It's too early. We're waiting another week for him to start with the group again."

"When I think of a strong team, it's with him," added Tuchel. "Nothing has changed, he has three years of contract."

PSG bought Neymar for 222 million euros ($261 million) from Barcelona in 2017, but has made clear he craves a return to Spain, whether with his old club or Real Madrid.

Leonardo, the PSG sporting director, has confirmed that the club have held talks with potential buyers.

"The transfer window will close in a month," said Tuchel. "For the moment, he's my player."

The Brazilian has not played for PSG since he injured his ankle at the end of May.

PSG beat Nimes in their opening match 3-0.

