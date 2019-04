Neymar Punches Fan after PSG Lose French Cup Final to Stade Rennes

Neymar punches a fan after PSG lose to Rennes. What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/lHNF94GNrt — Phil (@oleexcellence) April 28, 2019

Neymar showed the ugly side of his temperament on Saturday as he engaged in an unsavoury incident with a fan after Paris Saint-Germain lost the French Cup final. PSG were shocked by Stade Rennes in the Coupe de France final as they lost 5-6 on penalties after the match ended at 2-2 in normal and extra time.Neymar, who has returned to his side after suffering a foot injury earlier this year, was among the goals but could not help his side get over the line. It did not help that PSG’s No.9 Kylian Mbappe was sent off just before the shootout.After the match as the PSG players were going to collect their medals, Neymar was seen having a go at a fan who was recording them just like many others.As Neymar was being tapped to move ahead, he lightly punched the fan before his teammates took him away.PSG coach Thomas Tuchel struggled to explain his side’s meltdown and had no reasons for the loss."It's hard to explain, I have no explanation. We lost our concentration," he told a news conference after PSG failed to win multiple trophies in a season for the first time since 2012-13."It's too soon to assess our season, I need a few days to think about it."PSG choked in key moments this campaign, knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester United after building a two-goal advantage at Old Trafford and thrashed 5-1 at second-placed Lille on a night they were hoping to seal the Ligue 1 title.