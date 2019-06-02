English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Neymar Releases Conversations and Erotic Images of Girl Who Accused Him of Rape
Neymar has been accused of raping a Brazilian woman in a Paris hotel but the football star has now released his conversation and shared images with the girl to 'prove' his innocence.
Neymar released a video on social media to 'prove that nothing much really happened'. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Neymar has spoken in his defence after it emerged that he was accused of rape by a Brazilian woman. The woman in question has accused Neymar of practicing "sexual intercourse against" her will.
According to the police report, the unnamed woman told investigators in Sao Paulo that she met Neymar on Instagram and he suggested they meet in Paris. Neymar's assistant sent her plane tickets and on May 15 she checked in to the Hotel Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe, according to her account.
The woman told police that Neymar arrived at the hotel that night "apparently drunk," and that they talked and "caressed".
"However, at some point, Neymar became aggressive, and through violence, practiced sexual intercourse against the will of the victim," the police report says.
After Neymar's father denied the allegations and alleged the girl of attempted extortion, Neymar took to social media to speak in his own defence and released text conversations of himself with the girl.
"I am being accused of rape and a very big thing is happening at the moment. It was extremely disheartening to hear the news because you know my character. I would never do such a thing," Neymar said in the video.
"The truth is totally contrary to what they say. I'm very upset at this moment, but from now on I'm going to expose all the conversations I had with the girl, all our moments. It is necessary to expose in order to prove that nothing much really happened.
"There was a relationship between a man and a woman between four walls. On the next day nothing happened. We keep exchanging messages. She asked me for a souvenir for her daughter and I was going to take it. And now, such an accusation."
The first messages in the video by Neymar are dated March 11. The video also includes multiple erotic photos and messages he says he exchanged with the complainant. The last date of message in the video is of May 16, a day after she has reported that she met him in Paris. But there is no reference to the alleged crime.
"This not only spoils my image, but has to do with what I am and who I am. I am here openly telling you that I am very upset, but I have to prove what is true. I'm very much exposing the things that happened between us. I think now is the exact time for everyone to find out what happened and it's bad to put me in this place too.
"It's very sad to know that the world is like this, there are people who want to take advantage of the fact that we're here - other people. Really, really.
"It is painful but since they put me in the situation, I'm explaining to you here. I have a video of more than 3 minutes so that it is clear, look at the messages and see what really happened. With much sadness and pain in my heart, that I made this video," Neymar concluded.
A statement issued by Neymar's management on his website (www.neymaroficial.com) said the 27-year-old forward completely repudiated the allegations.
"Although he was surprised by the news, the facts were already known to the player and his staff, considering that a few days ago he was the victim of an attempted extortion, practiced by a lawyer from Sao Paulo who said he represented the interests of the alleged victim," read the statement.
"The player's lawyers were immediately notified and have since taken all appropriate steps.
"We completely repudiate the unjust accusations and, above all, the exposure in the press of an extremely negative situation.
"All evidence of attempted extortion and non-rape will be submitted to the police authorities in a timely manner."
Neymar's father, Neymar Sr., earlier told local TV in Brazil the accusations were a trap and that his son would publish social media conversations with his accuser, if necessary.
The player is in Brazil, training with the national soccer team ahead of this month's Copa America. Late last month, the country's football federation replaced him as captain for the tournament with his club mate Dani Alves.
Earlier in May, Neymar was banned for three matches by the French football authorities for hitting a fan after PSG's French Cup final loss to Rennes, and was also reportedly involved in a dressing room fracas with team mates.
Paris St Germain did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Brazil's football federation (CBF) declined to comment.
(With Reuters inputs)
