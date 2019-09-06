Neymar Set for Injury Return in Brazil's International Friendly Against Colombia
Neymar has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Brazil's friendly against Qatar in June.
File photo of Neymar. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Miami: Brazil coach Tite said Neymar will make a long-awaited return from injury when the South American champions take on Colombia in a friendly in Miami on Friday.
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has not played since suffering an ankle injury in a friendly against Qatar in June which ruled him out of the Copa America.
However Tite Thursday said the striker had been declared fit and ready to return against the Colombians in Friday's game at the Hard Rock Stadium.
"Clinically he has recovered from the injury that as everyone remembers removed him from the Copa America," Tite said.
"If he wasn't fit, he wouldn't be with the national team. We are not irresponsible to force a situation when it concerns the athlete's health," Tite added.
"Me and the coaching staff will be very attentive to his development. He is ready, he is capable of doing what the team needs," he added.
Brazil went on to win the Copa America crown without Neymar in July, their first victory in the tournament since 2007.
Since then Neymar has been embroiled in a protracted saga, which saw him fail in his attempts to engineer a move back to Barcelona from PSG.
Tite meanwhile said he expects a demanding test of his team against Colombia, who were eliminated in the quarter-finals of this year's Copa America.
"It will be a strong confrontation. We all know the quality of the Colombian national team," Tite said.
While the game will mark the return of Neymar, Tite also plans to hand a debut to Real Madrid's 19-year-old Vinicius Jr.
"I'm happy to be here realising my dream," Vinicius said. "It's hard to believe that at 19 I'm here next to the best players, next to my idol (Neymar) and the players I'd always supported," he told a press conference.
Colombia meanwhile will be without star attackers Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance JioFiber: Here is How You Can Get a Free HD or 4K TV With Annual Plans
- Prabhas Thanks 'Beloved Fans' For Making Saaho a Rs 350 Crore Success Worldwide
- Wait, What? A Delhi Restaurant Has Introduced an Article 370 Thali for J&K Residents
- All JioFiber Monthly Plans: Rs 699 Onwards, Free Data, 1Gbps Speed And More
- India Lose to Oman Despite Taking Lead in Opening FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier