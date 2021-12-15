'Neymar: The Perfect Chaos' First Trailer Released on Netflix

Neymar is back in the news! The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star forward will soon hit screens worldwide as Netflix released the first trailer of ‘Neymar: The Perfect Chaos’ on Tuesday. The three-part docuseries offers a behind-the-scenes look into the life of one of the most famous and highest-paid athletes in history.

The upcoming Netflix documentary’s title seems apt as the teaser admits there’s a lot about the 29-year-old that brings out strong emotions. And they are not all hunky-dory as Neymar is both a cult and a controversial figure.

The series, directed by David Charles Rodrigues, tracks Neymar’s rise to fame right from the Brazilian club Santos to his stardom days at Barcelona and the rollercoaster ride with the Brazilian National football team, before ending up at PSG.

Watch it here:

The series also tries to lift the veil behind the Brazilian star’s marketing endeavours, his on-field attitude and his successes. Most importantly it looks to provide fans and detractors more background into his emotional reactions. It may not change the perception of his histrionics, but fans may understand why he reacts the way he does in certain situations.

This star-studded series also features interviews with England great David Beckham, PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, and many other legends who weigh on Neymar’s place in sports history.

The three-part docuseries will be released on the popular streaming platform on January 25, 2022.

Neymar is one of the most well-known exports from Brazil, a football-crazy nation. He formed a dangerous strike partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez (popularly known as MSN) during his time in Barcelona. The Barca team, coached by Luis Enrique, the current Spain national team boss, went on to win the treble with Neymar being a major contributor.

Neymar has once again reunited with Lionel Messi, this time in Paris. In PSG, Neymar is now part of a striking trident with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings with a massive 13 points lead over Marseille. The Paris outfit will play Real Madrid in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.