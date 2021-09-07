Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain Contract Details Leaked, Striker Earns Insane Amount Due to Bizarre Clause

Football clubs across the world always strive to improve upon their last-season exploits. The teams want to score more, defend better and ultimately, celebrate by bagging league and continental titles at the end of a successful campaign. Unfortunately, the desire to win is not the only condition for success, the explosive transfer window/market arguably has the most crucial role to play.

Ever since Neymar’s record-breaking €222 million (approx. Rs 19,33,73,10,000, then) move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was sanctioned in the summer of 2017, economics in football turned on its head. After the Ligue 1 giants failed to negotiate a deal with Barcelona for the Brazilian star, the French club agreed personal terms with Neymar and sparked his €222m release clause. And since his ambitious swoop, Neymar has been tearing it up in France with his brilliance on the pitch. The footballer is amongst the world’s finest players and after months of speculation, he signed a new five-year contract with the French club in May this year.

Now, after months of inking a new deal, reports suggest that PSG pays the star player over half a million Euros per month, courtesy of a ridiculous bonus clause in his contract. According to El Mundo, Neymar pockets over €500,000 (approx. 4.35 crore) a month at PSG due to a clause in his contract which is referred to as an ethical bonus. That means the French club pays him close to €6.5 million every year just for turning up and to be courteous. The clause requires him to “greet and thank the fans before and after each game" and the Brazilian must also avoid “any adverse public comment on the team’s tactical options" and refrain from making any “negative comments about the club, including those who work there and those who support it publicly.”

The Spanish newspaper also mentioned that the 29-year-old has so far cost the French side in excess of €489 million since he joined, which is well more than double his transfer fee!

Neymar currently earns a gross annual wage of €43.4 million which will rise to €50.6 million from next season. And that’s not all, the star striker has numerous commercial contracts which earn him a fortune.

