NGA vs EGY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Nigeria and Egypt: Continental powerhouses Nigeria and Egypt kick off their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in a Group D encounter at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, in Garoua, Cameroon, on Tuesday. The match is slated to begin at 09:30 PM IST onwards. Nigeria will be seeking their fourth title, while Egypt will look to conquer the continental crown for a record-extending eighth time.

The Super Eagles enjoyed an unbeaten qualifying journey where they finished at the summit of Group L to secure smooth entry into the group stages of AFCON. Meanwhile, Egypt, the most decorated nation in Africa, will be making a record-extending 23rd AFCON appearance. They have secured their place in the next round of the World Cup qualifiers after enjoying a sensational run in Group F, where they picked up four wins and two draws from six games.

Both national teams will look to claim three points in Group D matchday 1 fixture. An exciting clash is scheduled, and fans here can check the NGA vs EGY Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

NGA vs EGY Telecast

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 matches will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

NGA vs EGY Live Streaming

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between NGA vs EGY is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

NGA vs EGY Match Details

The match between NGA vs EGY will be played on Tuesday, January 11, at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, in Garoua, Cameroon. The game will start at 09:30 PM (IST).

NGA vs EGY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Kelechi Iheanacho

Goalkeeper: Maduka Okoye

Defenders: Ahmed Hegazi, Ahmed Fatouh, Mahmoud Alaa

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi, Mohamed Elneny, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, Samuel Chukwueze

Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Kelechi Iheanacho, Mostafa Mohamed

Nigeria vs Egypt Predicted Starting XI:

Nigeria: Maduka Okoye; Zaidu Sanusi, Tyrone Ebuehi, Olaoluwa Aina, Chidozie Awaziem; Wilfred Ndidi, Chidera Ejuke; Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa; Kelechi Iheanacho

Egypt: Mohamed El-Shennawy; Ahmed Hegazi, Ahmed Fatouh, Mahmoud Alaa, Marwan Daoud; Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Elneny, Ramadan Sobhi; Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, Mostafa Mohamed

