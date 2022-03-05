N’Golo Kante Reveals Chelsea Players are Shocked to Know About Roman Abramovich’s Exit

Current Chelsea Football Club owner and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has decided to sell the Premier League team amid increasing pressure following Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine.

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante revealed that the team is in a state of shock after hearing about Abramovich’s decision as they did not expect this.

“It’s something we were not prepared [for], it came quickly,” he told Sky Sports News, as reported by talkSport.

The reaction is only natural as the Russian billionaire has been the owner of the team for 19 years since 2003.

Abramovich decided to sell all his assets including the team and his villas in England as political pressure mounts on him, and other Russian oligarchs.

Labour MP Chris Brian has leaked a Home Office document from 2019 revealing Abramovich’s close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kremlin. In response to this, senior minister Mark Spencer said that the government has already acted against high-profile influential Russians who are of concern. He added that Downing Street would not be taking any action against Abramovich based on such leaked documents.

Meanwhile, Kante also asked his teammates to focus on performing on the pitch rather than thinking about the sale. He said that the only thing they could do is to do the best that they have always, i.e., playing good football. He added that the players did not control things and hence, shouldn’t be bothered about such circumstances.

Kante went on to comment about the Russia-Ukraine situation saying that it hurts to see whatever is happening and hopes for it to end as soon as possible.

The English team has won 5 Premier League titles and 2 Champions League trophies under the ownership of Abramovich.

The English Premier League has also decided to show solidarity to Ukraine by taking certain measures at all the matches this weekend.

